Delhi Flag Hoisting Row: CM Kejriwal's Direction For Atishi To Hoist Tricolour Invalid, Says GAD

In a letter to the LG last week, CM Arvind Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

Delhi minister Atishi Photo: PTI
Amid controversy over flag hoisting in Delhi after jaileD Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the Tricolour in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme, the General Administration Department (GAD) in the city said that the CM direction is "invalid".

GAD in Delhi said Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

GAD Minister Gopal Rai Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the chief minister "desires".

Responding to the minister's communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".

The GAD officer has also said the chief minister's communication to Lt Governor VK Saxena on August 6 in this regard was "not permissible" according to the prison rules.

ALSO READ | Independence Day Controversy In Delhi: Kejriwal, Atishi Or LG - Who Will Hoist The Flag?

The General Administration Department is a department of the Delhi government which manages establishment and administrative matters of council of minister and Gazetted and Non-Gazetted officers and officials along with organisation of important functions, protocol matters, management of Canteen and Library apart from handling the administrative matters of 4 Departments (PWD, Finance, Home & Language)  under its administrative control.

Kejriwal's Direction Over Flag Hoisting

In a letter to the LG last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue. As the CM in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the "higher authority" and a directed is awaited, news agency PTI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

Gopal Rai had issued his directions to the GAD on Monday after a meeting with Kejriwal in the jail.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2024 77th or 78th: This And Other Commonly Asked Questions Answered

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail authorities informed Arvind Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said it is "very unfortunate" that "such petty politics" is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

"I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the LG office. The LG too promptly takes action on it. But, when the Delhi chief minister writes a letter, the LG asks Tihar officials not to send it to him," said CM Kejriwal's former deputy who recently was released on bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

