Delhi Lieutenant Governer VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag on August 15, 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event after controversy erupted over jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing cabinet member Atishi to do the same.
"Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
In a letter to the LG last week, CM Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.
GAD Minister Gopal Rai Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the chief minister "desires".
However, responding to the minister's communication, General Administration Department (GAD) additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".
The GAD officer also said the chief minister's communication to Lt Governor VK Saxena on August 6 in this regard was "not permissible" according to the prison rules.
The General Administration Department is a department of the Delhi government which manages establishment and administrative matters of council of minister and Gazetted and Non-Gazetted officers and officials along with organisation of important functions, protocol matters, management of Canteen and Library apart from handling the administrative matters of 4 Departments (PWD, Finance, Home & Language) under its administrative control.
Meanwhile, Tihar Jail authorities informed Arvind Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said it is "very unfortunate" that "such petty politics" is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.
"I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the LG office. The LG too promptly takes action on it. But, when the Delhi chief minister writes a letter, the LG asks Tihar officials not to send it to him," said CM Kejriwal's former deputy who recently was released on bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.