From Ramparts Of Red Fort, PM Modi Makes 'Secular Civil Code', 'One Nation One Election' Pitch In I-Day Address

From the ramparts of Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 15, made an unequivocal pitch in his Independence Day speech for a uniform civil code in the country, asserting that a "secular civil code" in place of the existing "communal" one is the need of the hour.
Delivering his 11th straight address, and his third term's first Independence Day speech, PM Modi also pitched for 'one nation one election', saying frequent polls are an "obstacle" in the country's growth, and every scheme is seen as a consequence of one poll or another happening every few months.
In the 98-minute speech, his longest Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that it is India's golden era and a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 awaits the nation. The prime minister reiterated his push for ridding Indian politics of casteism and nepotism.
PM Modi also spoke on the unrest in Bangladesh and voiced India's concerns over the safety of Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country and expressed the hope that normalcy is soon restored there. "We have commitment to peace," he said, asserting that India has always wished well for Bangladesh, and its happiness and prosperity.
'Secular Civil Code'
The prime minister used the annual event as an opportunity to make his most unambiguous support for a uniform civil code reach as many people of the country as possible, saying this is also the spirit of the constitution.
The Supreme Court has underlined its need many a time, and the dream of the makers of the Constitution should be fulfilled, he said.
"A big section (of society) believes and there is truth in this that the current civil code is in a way a communal civil code. It is a civil code which promotes discrimination. It divides the country along religious lines and promotes inequality," Modi said.
"A secular civil code in the country is the need of the hour," he added.
Both a nationwide UCC and 'one nation one election' have been part of successive BJP's manifestos. While some BJP-ruled states are working to roll out a uniform civil code, the Centre has so far not taken any legislative measure for its implementation nationally. The Law Commission had started consultation for it last year.