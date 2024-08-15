National

DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery

Colonel Manpreet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, who laid down their lives in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in September last year, are among the Gallantry awardees this year.

Gallantry awards 2024
L to R: Colonel Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat and Major Aashish Dhonchak Photo: Released by govt
info_icon

The second and third-highest peacetime gallantry awards - Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra - were on Wednesday conferred to seven bravehearts of the defence forces posthumously, including Colonel Manpreet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, who laid down their lives in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in September last year.

Besides Col Singh and Bhatt, two other security forces personnel Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous) and Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, were also awarded the Kirti Chakra.

ALSO READ | 78th Independence Day Gallantry Awards: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras Approved By President Murmu

On the eve of the Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu, who is also supreme commander of the armed forces, approved a total of 103 gallantry awards. Besides four Kirti Chakras, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakras (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medal and six Vayu Sena Medals.

A Look At Some Gallantry Medal Awardees

  • Colonel Manpreet Singh: On September 13 last year, Colonel Manpreet Singh, was heading a specific search and destroy operation in densely forested hills of a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District. As the terrorist hideout was located and identified, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape, a press release on the awardees said. Colonel Manpreet Singh, unmindful of his own safety, returned fire towards the escaping terrorists resulting in killing of one terrorist, it said.

The officer quickly reorganised the party to plug the escape routes, and continued to direct fire on the terrorists. However, in the ensuing gunfight Colonel Manpreet Singh, sustained a fatal gun shot wound on the forehead.

  • Deputy Superintendent Of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat: Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat lost his life in the same September 13 Anantnag encounter as Colonel Manpreet Singh last year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat volunteered to lead the Special Operations Group (SOG) column with Army during specific search and destroy operation in densely forested hills of a Village in Anantnag District, the press release said.

As the terrorist hideout was located, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape. "Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat being unmindful of his own safety, fired back at the terrorists. In the ensuing firefight, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat sustained severe gunshot wounds. Despite grave injury, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat continued to engage the escaping terrorist," the release said.

  • Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh: Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh also laid down their lives in the September 13 Anantnag encounter last year while fighting the terrorist.

ALSO READ | Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech

Major Dhanchok, even after being severely wounded, continued to pin down the terrorist though precision fire allowing his team to take cover and further eliminate the terrorist. "The officer displayed raw courage and gave the true definition of leading from the front. His undaunting valour unwavering commitment and decision making led to the elimination of one terrorist. The neutralised terrorist was later identified as Category ‘B’ terrorist," the release said.

Sepoy Pardeep Singh gave cover fire to his column in order to protect it, risking his own life. "In the ensuing firefight Sepoy Pardeep Singh sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Individual held his position and continued to pin down the terrorist along with Major Aashish Dhonchak, which allowed his team to take cover and further eliminate the terrorist," the release said.

  • CRPF's Pawan Kumar and Devan C: CRPF's Pawan Kumar and Devan C lost their life in an operation against armed naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on January 30 this year. During this encounter, the intensity of firing from the Naxals was heavy and fierce, the press release said, adding that, "It was absolutely unbelievable and astounding that the Naxals could have such a huge fire power."

During the open gunfight, sniper of Naxal targeted Pawan Kumar and hit him in forehead, the release said.

"Devan C was hit multiple times by the Naxals, but he fought bravely despite heavy bleeding and forced the Naxals to retreat. Devan. C showed great composure, bravery and fought the Naxals without losing his temper. He countered frontal attack despite eminent and gravest life threatening situation in which he continued his fire towards the group of Naxals," the release added

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Spain Forward Lamine Yamal's Father Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Barcelona: Report
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  3. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  4. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
  5. Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  2. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  3. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Independence Day LIVE: Celebrations Take Place Across India; J&K LG Addresses 'Terrorism' Issue
  2. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  5. Independence Day 2024: The Idea Of India Through The Constitutional Lens
Entertainment News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  2. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  3. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  4. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  5. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  2. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  3. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  4. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  5. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?