DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery

The second and third-highest peacetime gallantry awards - Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra - were on Wednesday conferred to seven bravehearts of the defence forces posthumously, including Colonel Manpreet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, who laid down their lives in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in September last year.
Besides Col Singh and Bhatt, two other security forces personnel Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous) and Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, were also awarded the Kirti Chakra.
On the eve of the Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu, who is also supreme commander of the armed forces, approved a total of 103 gallantry awards. Besides four Kirti Chakras, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakras (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medal and six Vayu Sena Medals.
A Look At Some Gallantry Medal Awardees
Colonel Manpreet Singh: On September 13 last year, Colonel Manpreet Singh, was heading a specific search and destroy operation in densely forested hills of a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District. As the terrorist hideout was located and identified, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape, a press release on the awardees said. Colonel Manpreet Singh, unmindful of his own safety, returned fire towards the escaping terrorists resulting in killing of one terrorist, it said.
The officer quickly reorganised the party to plug the escape routes, and continued to direct fire on the terrorists. However, in the ensuing gunfight Colonel Manpreet Singh, sustained a fatal gun shot wound on the forehead.
Deputy Superintendent Of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat: Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat lost his life in the same September 13 Anantnag encounter as Colonel Manpreet Singh last year.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat volunteered to lead the Special Operations Group (SOG) column with Army during specific search and destroy operation in densely forested hills of a Village in Anantnag District, the press release said.
As the terrorist hideout was located, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape. "Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat being unmindful of his own safety, fired back at the terrorists. In the ensuing firefight, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat sustained severe gunshot wounds. Despite grave injury, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat continued to engage the escaping terrorist," the release said.
Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh: Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh also laid down their lives in the September 13 Anantnag encounter last year while fighting the terrorist.
Major Dhanchok, even after being severely wounded, continued to pin down the terrorist though precision fire allowing his team to take cover and further eliminate the terrorist. "The officer displayed raw courage and gave the true definition of leading from the front. His undaunting valour unwavering commitment and decision making led to the elimination of one terrorist. The neutralised terrorist was later identified as Category ‘B’ terrorist," the release said.
Sepoy Pardeep Singh gave cover fire to his column in order to protect it, risking his own life. "In the ensuing firefight Sepoy Pardeep Singh sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Individual held his position and continued to pin down the terrorist along with Major Aashish Dhonchak, which allowed his team to take cover and further eliminate the terrorist," the release said.
CRPF's Pawan Kumar and Devan C: CRPF's Pawan Kumar and Devan C lost their life in an operation against armed naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on January 30 this year. During this encounter, the intensity of firing from the Naxals was heavy and fierce, the press release said, adding that, "It was absolutely unbelievable and astounding that the Naxals could have such a huge fire power."
During the open gunfight, sniper of Naxal targeted Pawan Kumar and hit him in forehead, the release said.
"Devan C was hit multiple times by the Naxals, but he fought bravely despite heavy bleeding and forced the Naxals to retreat. Devan. C showed great composure, bravery and fought the Naxals without losing his temper. He countered frontal attack despite eminent and gravest life threatening situation in which he continued his fire towards the group of Naxals," the release added