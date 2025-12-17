PM Modi Conferred With Ethiopia’s Highest Honour, First World Leader to Receive It

The award was conferred upon PM Modi in a special ceremony hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Ethiopia's highest award 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali.
The award was conferred upon Prime Minister Modi in a special ceremony hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre on Tuesday.
He was conferred with the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi
"I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," Modi posted on X. He also said, "It is a great honour for me to be honoured by the ancient and prosperous culture of the world...I accept this honour with full humility and gratitude from all Indians."
He also expressed appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy and his initiatives to promote national unity, sustainability, and inclusive development, an MEA statement said. PM Modi is the first head of state to be conferred with the award.
With inputs from PTI.