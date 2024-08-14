National

78th Independence Day Gallantry Awards: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras Approved By President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army Dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions to different military operations.

Independence Day honourees list.(Representational image) |
Independence Day honourees list.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved 103 Gallantry awards to the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

According to the Defence Ministry, among the awardees are four Kirti Chakras recipients, including three posthumous; 18 Shaurya Chakras recipients including four posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) recipient; 63 Sena Medals (Gallantry) recipient, including two posthumous; 11 Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) recipient; and six Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) recipient.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed in action while leading from the front in an anti-terror operation in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag in September last year has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.

Kirti Chakra is the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Farmers block highway in Haryana.(File photo-Representational image) - PTI
No Gallantry Awards For Haryana Police Officers Who Stopped Farmers March

BY Outlook Web Desk

Three other security forces personnel—Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous), Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (posthumous)—were also awarded Kirti Chakra.

The President Murmu has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army Dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions to different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Katchal, as per the Ministry statement.

Security personnel conduct a mock drill during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 - PTI
Independence Day 2024 77th or 78th: This And Other Commonly Asked Questions Answered

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Colonel Pawan Singh of Army Aviation Squadron, Major CVS Nikhil of 21st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Major Aashish Dhonchak of Sikh Light Infantry (posthumous), Major Tripatpreet Singh of Army Service Corps/34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and Major Sahil Randhawa of the Regiment of Artillery/ 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia of Fifth Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Naib Subedar P Pabin Singha of the Regiment of Artillery/56th Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Pardeep Singh of the Sikh Light INfantry/ 19th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous), Abdul Latif of Jammu and Kashmir police and Captain Sharad Sinsunwal, the Commanding officer of Indian Naval Ship Kolkata were also conferred the Shaurya Chakra.

The other Shaurya Chakra awardees are: Lt Commander Kapil Yadav of the Indian Navy, Wing Commander Vernon Desmind Keane of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar of IAF, Pawan Kumar of CRPF (posthumous) and Devan C of CRPF (posthumous). Lakhveer, Deputy Commandant of the CRPF, Rajesh Panchal of CRPF and Malkit Singh, also from the CRPF, were also conferred the Shaurya Chakra.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Fulham, Premier League Preview: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Convert Shield Pain Into Gain
  2. Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: Arne Slot Targets Balance In Opener Game
  3. Paulo Fonseca Confirms AC Milan's Interest In Youssouf Fofana This Transfer Window
  4. Eduardo Camavinga To Miss Start Of Real Madrid's La Liga Season
  5. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  4. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  5. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Gallantry Awards For Haryana Police Officers Who Stopped Farmers March
  2. Karnataka: Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Massive Night Protest By Women Across Bengal And Beyond
  4. JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others
  5. Independence Day: Delhi Under Tight Vigil, Some Roads Shut; Modi To Give 11th Speech As PM From Red Fort
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  2. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  3. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  4. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  5. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?