Independence Day 2024: Rahul Gandhi Becomes First Leader Of Opposition To Attend Red Fort Address In 10 Years

For the first time in 10 years, a leader of the opposition is present for the Red Fort. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi became the first leader of the opposition to take part in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.
For the past 10 years, due to the Bharatiya Janata Party's sheer majority in the parliament, the post of the leader of the opposition had remained vacant for 10 years.
However, after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 earlier this year, the BJP's majority was reduced and for the first time in 10 years, India saw the formation of a strong opposition and Rahul Gandhi emerged as the leader.
Before the BJP government took over in 2014, the post of leader of the opposition was held by former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj during the prime ministership of Dr Manmohan Singh.
As India marks its 78th Independence Day, three-time Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation.
PM Modi's speech for Independence Day 2024 marked his 11th consecutive speech as Prime Minister and the first of his third term.
Taking to social media platform X, the Congress leader extended Independence day wishes to fellow Indians.
"For us, freedom is not just a word – it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values. This is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams," stated Gandhi.