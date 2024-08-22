Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today, 3 Officials Of RG Kar Hospital Transferred

Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today | | Photo: PTI

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case So Far: A trainee doctor was raped and murdered, with her body discovered in the seminar hall of the chest department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal on August 9. The body had severe injury marks. The top court has taken cognizance of the matter and constituted a National Task Force to recommend guidelines for the safety of medical professionals. A civic volunteer was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10 in connection with the incident. A CBI investigation into the incident is underway. Meanwhile, in other news, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the Badlapur sexual assault case, involving minor girls in a school. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Aug 2024, 10:21:45 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case Latest: Sourav Ganguly Joins Candlelight Protest Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday participated in a candlelight protest in Kolkata demanding justice for the doctor. His wife, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly and daughter Sana, accompanied him in the rally taken out in the evening in Behala area where they reside. Ganguly, who did not speak to the media, was seen lighting candles after finishing the rally. #WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case, Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Team India Captain Sourav Ganguly; says, "We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even… pic.twitter.com/Em4C3wO4tW — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

22 Aug 2024, 10:05:49 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: CBI Examines Vehicle Of Hospital's Ex-Principal, Grills Driver The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detectives on Wednesday conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the medical establishment, an officer told news agency PTI. They also questioned the driver of the vehicle that Ghosh was using as the principal of the RGKMCH, he said. "Forensic experts have examined the vehicle to find out the details of its movements. We are also trying to know whether the vehicle was used to carry something. We have also spoken to the driver of the vehicle to find out the details," he told PTI. The CBI on Wednesday continued quizzing Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day as a part of their probe into the murder, he said.

22 Aug 2024, 09:52:20 am IST Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case LIVE: HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance; Hearing Today The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday. The alleged sexual assault of the two kindergarten students by a male attendant had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. The authorities on Wednesday suspended internet services in the town. [BREAKING] Badlapur Minor Assault: Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance



report by @sahyaja #BadlapurSchoolCase #BadlapurProtesthttps://t.co/WO3I89tBkX — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 21, 2024

22 Aug 2024, 09:50:48 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE News: FAIMA Moves SC Seeking Interim Protection For Doctors Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim protection for doctors till the recommendations of the National Task Force (NTF) constituted by the Court are implemented. "It is of utmost importance that there is adequate representation from the Resident doctors since they are experience the real time problems on a routine basis and may be in a position to offer a real time solution to these problems. Involvement of the resident doctors will ensure that comprehensive guidelines are formed after holistic discussion with all stakeholders," the plea said while also seeking implementation of the Central Protection Act for the safety and security of the doctors.

22 Aug 2024, 09:36:56 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: 3 Officials Of RG Kar Hospital Transferred Amid Protests The West Bengal government removed three senior officials of the RG Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors who have been protesting against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run health facility. As per their demand, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal doctor Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was also removed from that position, Health Secretary NS Nigam said, PTI reported. The three senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.