Transgender Amendment Bill 2026 And The Underside Of Identity Governance

The amendments suggested by the Bill subtly shift the governance of identity, allowing institutional systems to increasingly define the terms of legibility

S
Swarupa Deb
Updated on:
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IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
A member of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community wearing a t-shirt that reads "Yes, we exist India" as seen outside August Kranti Maidan, celebrating 16 years of the official pride march in Mumbai. The rainbow flag signifies joy but the march remains a protest at its core demanding the fundamental rights still denied to the LGBTQ community in India.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Supporters of the Bill have argued that the proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the ‘protection of rights’ framework for transgender persons.

  • But the language of protection can sometimes conceal a deeper restructuring of how identities are known and governed.

  • When the state organises identities to protect them, does it also begin to define the terms on which those identities may exist?

The recently introduced Bill to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 has elicited intense and much-warranted criticism from community members and stakeholders. The Bill could have been an opportunity to amend several gaps in the existing 2019 Act, such as strengthening provisions on education, marriage, adoption, social security and other areas critical to transgender lives.

Instead, it concerns itself with introducing procedures of identity verification through medical certification committees (Sections 5-7), and gendered punishments (Section 18 e-h) reminiscent of colonial era legislatures.

Its shift from the progressive stance taken by the NALSA verdict, grounded on self-determination of identity rather than institutional verification, reveals the often-overlooked dimension of population governance: the tendency to organise, classify, and regulate identities in simplistic categories. A process that compresses complex social realities and effectively repositions institutional mechanisms as key arbiters in determining the terms of legibility.

The amendment Bill, therefore, reveals the underside of the changing mechanism of identity governance, making its implications profoundly consequential.

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From Recognition to Certification

Recognition and certification emerge from distinct institutional logics. Recognition involves acknowledging identity within particular social, legal or institutional contexts. Certification, by contrast, operates through an administrative imperative that seeks to document, verify and regulate identity. This distinction reveals the direction from which institutional legitimacy flows.

In the earlier ‘self-determination of gender’ framework established by NALSA, identity moved outward: from the individual toward the system. In the framework suggested by the amendment Bill, the direction is subtly reversed: identity now moves inward, from institutional verification toward the individual. The introduction of medical and administrative certification committees, therefore, does more than verify identity. It establishes a procedural apparatus through which identity categories can be defined, classified and regulated.

The broader implications of such mechanisms become clearer when viewed through the work of James C. Scott’s influential work: Seeing Like a State (1998). Scott argues that modern governance systems often seek to make identities ‘legible’ by organising complex social realities into categories that can be documented, classified and administered. While Legibility enables large-scale governance, it rarely arrives without simplification. Modern states do not merely recognise populations but classify, organise and document them to render them legible.

The amendment appears to operate within precisely such a dynamic.

By narrowing the definition of transgender identity (Section 2 iv) and introducing certification procedures (Section 2 ii), the Bill translates diversity of gender experiences into simplistic classifications. Such classifications, once incorporated into bureaucratic frameworks, can potentially begin to shape the terms on which identity itself is articulated and recognised.

The issue, therefore, may not simply be one of recognition or certification. It is also about how institutional systems translate complex social identities into administratively manageable identities, and what may be lost in that translation.

Protection and Legibility

Supporters of the Bill have argued that the proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the ‘protection of rights’ framework for transgender persons. At first glance, this argument appears administratively sensible. Governance systems frequently rely on stable categories to allocate rights, design policy interventions, and enforce legal protections.

Yet the language of protection can sometimes conceal a deeper restructuring of how identities are known and governed.

Diverse transgender identities in India have historically existed through social relations, community recognition and lived experience rather than through formal documentation. When such heterogeneous subjectivities are translated into administrative categories, something subtle but consequential occurs. Fluid and dynamic experiences are condensed into definitional boundaries, and over time, the classificatory framework itself begins to shape the terms on which identity can be articulated. Forms of gendered existence that do not neatly align with these administrative definitions risk becoming difficult to recognise within institutional systems.

Compounding this concern is the persistence of narratives in the Bill that frame transgender existence through the language of impersonation, coercion, kidnapping or forced bodily modification - tropes that emerged from colonial era policing of gender diverse communities (Section 18 e-h). When fragments of these assumptions become embedded within contemporary regulatory frameworks, they subtly influence how identity categories are defined and monitored.

The amendments suggested by the Bill thus subtly shift the governance of identity, allowing institutional systems to increasingly define the terms of legibility. The danger, therefore, lies in the possibility that such mechanisms gradually transform the meaning of recognition itself. What begins as a framework for protecting rights may also become a system through which identities are disciplined into administratively acceptable forms.

The questions that linger beneath are unsettling: when the state organises identities to protect them, does it also begin to define the terms on which those identities may exist? And if recognition must first be certified, who decides which identities are real enough to be recognised at all?

Swarupa is a human rights lawyer and sociologist.

Views expressed are personal.

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