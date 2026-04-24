Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

Summary of this article
Odisha government issued a new SOP to ensure the safety of census enumerators after incidents of attacks and harassment.
The guidelines include police coordination, security briefings, and mandatory identification for officials conducting surveys.
The measures aim to prevent disruptions and ensure safe completion of the census enumeration process.
The Odisha government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of census enumerators following reports of attacks and harassment faced by officials during field surveys.
The new guidelines were introduced to protect enumerators and supervisors tasked with collecting demographic data across the state. According to officials, the SOP outlines safety protocols, coordination with local police, and procedures to follow in case enumerators face hostility while conducting their duties.
Authorities said enumerators will now receive prior security briefings before visiting sensitive or unfamiliar areas. The SOP also directs district administrations to maintain close coordination with police stations so that immediate assistance can be provided if any threat or confrontation arises during the enumeration process.
In addition, enumerators have been advised to carry proper identification and official authorisation letters while conducting door-to-door surveys to avoid misunderstandings with residents.
The move comes after recent incidents in which census staff were allegedly threatened or attacked while collecting household data. Officials said the new safety framework aims to ensure that the enumeration exercise continues smoothly without putting field workers at risk.
The state government emphasised that the census process is crucial for policy planning and welfare schemes, and safeguarding the personnel involved is essential for the successful completion of the exercise.