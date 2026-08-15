Indonesia Earthquake: Magnitude 7.7 Quake Hits Flores Island, Triggering Tsunami Warning

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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A shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Flores Island in eastern Indonesia on August 15, 2026, killing two people and triggering a brief tsunami warning.

Earthquake
Indonesia Earthquake: Magnitude 7.7 Quake Hits Flores Island, Triggering Tsunami Warning
Summary of this article

  • A shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the north coast of Flores Island, Indonesia, on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

  • Disaster agency spokesperson Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan confirmed at least two fatalities, a man and a woman, from the seismic event.

  • The powerful tremor triggered a brief tsunami warning, causing hundreds of panic-stricken residents in Maumere to flee to higher ground.

A shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Flores Island in eastern Indonesia early Saturday, August 15, 2026. The tremors triggered a brief tsunami warning, prompting hundreds of residents to evacuate. At least two people, a man and a woman, were killed, Indonesian authorities and the US Geological Survey stated.

The epicentre of the quake was located off the north coast of the island, about 68 kilometres (42 miles) northwest of Ende, the US Geological Survey stated, as reported by AFP.

Casualties and Damage Reports

A strong 6.1-magnitude aftershock shook the region.

Disaster agency spokesperson Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan said "At this point there are two reported fatalities — a man and a woman."

Panjaitan said, "Once the data are confirmed, we will officially announce the final number of casualties and the extent of damage to buildings caused by the earthquake," AFP reported.

Initial structural damage assessments indicated severe localised impacts. The second-floor waiting room at the Laurentius Say Maumere port terminal collapsed, while hospital walls in Maumere and Ende cracked. Several homes and school buildings collapsed or suffered damage across Ruteng, West Manggarai, Nagekeo and Selayar Island.

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Panic and Evacuation Scenes

Following the tsunami warning, residents in Maumere evacuated to higher ground, AFP reported, citing a correspondent.

Television footage and social media posts captured residents fleeing as buildings crumbled. An X user shared a video of buildings crumbling as locals rushed to safety. Another video showed a building at the Maumere port shaking, while panic gripped locals at the site as they ran from the property.

Recent Global Seismic Activity

Earlier this month, a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia shortly after 7:30 AM on Monday, August 10, 2026.

The quake killed at least 287 people and injured more than 3,900, civic officials stated. The disaster damaged homes, schools and hospitals across western parts of the country.

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