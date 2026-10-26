Ballon d'Or 2026: When And Where Will The Winner Be Announced? Full Details On Ceremony, Favourites And Live Streaming

D
Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony takes place in London on October 26. Check Indian live streaming details, timings, venue, favourites and award ceremony information

image Prefer on Google
Ballon-dor-Award-2025
The Ballon d'Or trophy in the making. Photo: X/ballondor
Summary of this article

  • Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will take place on October 26 at London's Palladium Theatre

  • The ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST on October 27 for Indian viewers

  • DAZN is the designated streaming platform, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the men's award contenders

Football's biggest individual honour is set for another exciting chapter as the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony prepares to bring the world's finest players under one roof. With several superstars in contention, the race for the prestigious golden trophy promises plenty of intrigue.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will take place on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium Theatre in England. The ceremony marks a historic occasion, with the awards being hosted in London for the first time, moving away from their traditional Paris setting.

The men's and women's winners will be revealed during the ceremony, although the outcome remains unconfirmed ahead of the event. Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati were the respective winners in 2025.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Date, Time and Venue

The Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 PM GMT (9 PM CET) on October 26. For football fans in India, the event begins at 1:30 AM IST on October 27.

The London Palladium will host the landmark ceremony, which celebrates seven decades of the award's history. The choice of London also pays tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the English football legend who became the inaugural Ballon d'Or winner in 1956.

Related Content
SFI-UK staged a protest outside the High Commission of India in London - X@SFI_CEC
Ajinkya Rahane in slips watches HRH Prince William in action during the Earthshot Prize event outside the Buckingham Palace in London, while Sourav Ganguly bowls (Right Pic) - | Photo: Special Arrangement
Britain's Prince William bats with a cricket rack as he joins cricketing stars from the United Kingdom and India at a special Earthshot Prize event called 'Cricket at the Mall' in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, ahead of the Earthshot Prize's annual Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November. - | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

The award was created by France Football and has been co-organised with UEFA since 2024.

Who Are the Favourites for the Ballon d'Or 2026?

The men's award race features several prominent names, but Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe have emerged as major talking points.

Kane's outstanding goal-scoring numbers have strengthened his case. The Bayern Munich and England striker reportedly scored 73 goals for club and country during the 2025-26 season, making his individual statistics a compelling argument.

Yamal, meanwhile, has a strong case built around his individual brilliance, achievements with Barcelona and Spain, and his growing influence on the biggest stage.

Mbappe is another leading contender, with his performances for Real Madrid and France keeping him firmly in the conversation. His individual quality, particularly in high-pressure matches, could prove significant.

However, the race remains competitive, and there is no officially confirmed winner or unanimous favourite.

How to Watch the Ballon d'Or 2026 Ceremony?

Football fans in India can watch the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony live on DAZN, which is set to stream the prestigious awards show live and free across around 200 markets worldwide.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27, corresponding to its scheduled 8 PM GMT start on Monday, October 26, in London.

Indian viewers can visit the DAZN website or app and check the availability of the live broadcast in India. Fans may need to create a free account or sign in to access the stream.

The official Ballon d'Or website, ballondor.com, is another destination for ceremony information, live updates and results. Viewers can follow the announcement of the men's and women's winners, along with the other award categories.

For television viewers, it is advisable to check the latest Indian TV listings, as last year's ceremony was broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, but the same channel should not be assumed for the 2026 edition.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories