Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d'Or, Ends England's 25-Year Wait For Football's Biggest Honour

England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)