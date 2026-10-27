Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d'Or, Ends England's 25-Year Wait For Football's Biggest Honour

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d'Or, ending England's 25-year wait. Read his emotional reaction, remarkable goalscoring record and journey to football's biggest individual honour

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Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon dOr, Ends Englands 25-Year Wait For Footballs Biggest Honour
England's soccer player Harry Kane receives the player of the year trophy from Ronaldo Nazario during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001

  • The Bayern Munich striker beats Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the prestigious award

  • Kane scores 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England during the 2025-26 season

Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or, ending England's 25-year wait for football's most prestigious individual honour. The Bayern Munich striker was crowned the world's best men's footballer at a ceremony in London on Monday, October 26, following a remarkable season for club and country.

The England captain beat Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to lift the coveted trophy. Kane's victory makes him only the fifth Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or, following Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen, who was the last English winner in 2001.

Harry Kane's Emotional Reaction After Winning Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane was visibly emotional while accepting the award, admitting that the achievement left him struggling to find words. The London ceremony made the occasion even more meaningful for the England skipper.

Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon dOr
England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

"Wow, I'm almost speechless," an emotional Kane said on stage. "First of all, thanks again to France Football and the Ballon d'Or for this amazing event. Being in London, it is extra special; it felt like a good omen."

He also expressed gratitude to those who voted for him, acknowledging the difficult decision facing the voters.

"Thank you to everyone for voting for me. I can imagine it was very tough. Thank you to everyone that voted for me."

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England's Harry Kane walks off the pitch after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Spain's Rodri applauds his teams fans after the end of the during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

A Record-Breaking Season Powers Kane To Glory

Kane's incredible numbers played a significant role in his triumph. The striker scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England during the 2025-26 season, including 61 goals for his club and 12 for his country.

His contributions helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, while England finished third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kane also became England's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer during the tournament.

The forward additionally received the Gerd Muller Trophy for the men's striker of the year, capping a memorable individual campaign. His Ballon d'Or victory represents a defining milestone in a career that has long been celebrated for goalscoring consistency and leadership.

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