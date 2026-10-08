President's Grief: President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sadness over the demise of Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Tribal Contribution: The President highlighted Rupi Soren's memorable work toward the empowerment and welfare of tribal communities.
Heartfelt Condolences: President Murmu extended her deepest sympathies to the Soren family during this time of grief.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the demise of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother, Rupi Soren, is extremely saddening and that her work for the empowerment and welfare of tribal people will always remain memorable.
The wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former chief minister, the late Shibu Soren, was in critical condition and on ventilator support.
"My deepest condolences to Shri Hemant Soren Ji, Smt Kalpana Soren Ji, and all their family members," President Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.
"The news of the demise of Smt. Rupi Soren Ji is extremely saddening. The work done by her for the empowerment and welfare of the tribal society's people will always remain memorable," she said.