The Election Commission of India has announced the annual Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls across 17 states and Union Territories.
The SSR facilitates routine voter registration, corrections and deletions, while the SIR involves more extensive verification of existing electoral-roll entries.
Both exercises aim to improve electoral-roll accuracy.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls across 17 states and Union Territories. The exercise comes amid political friction and public debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted in select regions.
Although both exercises aim to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, they differ in their scope, procedures and implications for voters. While the SSR primarily facilitates routine additions, corrections and deletions, the SIR involves a more extensive verification of existing entries.
What Is The Annual Special Summary Revision?
The Special Summary Revision is a routine exercise conducted by election authorities to update electoral rolls ahead of the coming year. It allows eligible citizens to register as voters, correct existing entries and seek the deletion of names that should no longer appear on the rolls.
During the process, the ECI publishes draft electoral rolls and invites claims and objections within a specified period. Citizens who have attained, or are eligible to attain, the age of 18 by the applicable qualifying date can apply for registration. Existing voters can also seek corrections to personal details, report the death of a registered voter or request a transfer of registration following a change of residence.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assist in verifying entries and identifying discrepancies. The exercise is intended to keep voter lists accurate through routine updates, without requiring every registered voter to undergo fresh enumeration as a matter of course.
How Does The Special Intensive Revision Differ?
The Special Intensive Revision is a more comprehensive exercise that involves re-verifying electoral rolls in the areas selected by the ECI. Unlike the summary revision, which primarily updates existing records, the intensive exercise places greater emphasis on establishing the eligibility of voters through the prescribed verification process.
The SIR can involve extensive door-to-door enumeration by election officials, who collect information and verify voter details. Depending on the applicable instructions, electors may be required to submit documents or provide information to establish their eligibility and link their entries to the relevant electoral records.
The two exercises also differ in the implications for existing voters. Under the SSR, registered voters generally do not need to submit a fresh application merely to retain their place on the roll, although entries may be examined and corrected through the prescribed process. During an SIR, voters may need to complete additional verification requirements, depending on the rules and procedures notified for the exercise.
The distinction has prompted concerns among civil society groups and opposition parties about the possibility of eligible voters being excluded, particularly those who lack readily available documents or face difficulties navigating the verification process. The ECI's stated objective, however, is to maintain accurate electoral rolls and ensure that only eligible citizens are registered.
Why Does The ECI Conduct Both Exercises?
The ECI uses summary and intensive revisions to address different electoral-roll management requirements. The annual SSR provides a regular mechanism for adding newly eligible voters, correcting details and removing entries that are no longer valid.
An SIR, by contrast, is undertaken when the Commission considers a more extensive verification exercise necessary in particular areas. Its scope and procedures depend on the ECI's directions for the relevant revision.
The announcement of the SSR across 17 states and Union Territories therefore represents a routine electoral-roll update, distinct from the more extensive SIR exercise that has become a subject of political debate.
While both mechanisms seek to improve the accuracy of voter lists, their implementation differs in the extent of verification required from electors. Understanding that distinction is important as electoral authorities seek to balance accurate voter registration with the protection of eligible citizens' right to vote.
Editorial note: Before publication, verify the ECI’s notification and the exact list of 17 states and Union Territories. The supplied copy also makes broad claims about documentation requirements under the SIR; these should be checked against the specific ECI instructions in force, as requirements can vary by revision and category of elector.