Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Multiple Blasts At Gurudwara In Kabul, Casualties Suspected

President Gurnam Singh confirmed the incident and said that casualties are suspected owing to the incident.

Inside the Gurdwara Sahib in Karte Parwan, Kabul, Afghanistan

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:36 am

Unidentified gunmen stormed Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan and multiple blasts were reported from the premises on Saturday morning. 

Speaking to Indian Express, President Gurnam Singh confirmed the incident and said that casualties are suspected owing to the incident.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Shocking news coming from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kabul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kabul</a>. Terrorists attacked a Sikh Hindu’s temple in Karte Parwan area. At least three explosions are heard following by gunfires. No exact details of the casualties are given. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Afghanistan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Afghanistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Afghan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Afghan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/afghanistanblast?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#afghanistanblast</a> <a href="https://t.co/0gvsllraEW">pic.twitter.com/0gvsllraEW</a></p>&mdash; Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) <a href="https://twitter.com/Haqmal/status/1538000757617614849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Terrifying visuals from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan which was attacked by terrorists early morning today. Multiple blasts were reported at Gurdwara Sahib premises. Praying for peace and safety for all in Gurdwara Sahib."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Terrifying visuals from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan which was attacked by terrorists early morning today.<br>Multiple blasts reported at Gurdwara Sahib premises.<br>Praying for peace and safety for all in Gurdwara Sahib 🙏🏻<a href="https://twitter.com/thetribunechd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thetribunechd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ANI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PTI_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PTI_News</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TimesNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimesNow</a> <a href="https://t.co/tF3n5wgrMl">pic.twitter.com/tF3n5wgrMl</a></p>&mdash; Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) <a href="https://twitter.com/mssirsa/status/1538005617222500352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

There are nearly 150 Afghan Sikhs who are still in the country

