Retail Inflation Crosses 5%, Food Inflation Hits 7.74%: What Became Costlier In September

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

India’s retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September, driven by food inflation of 7.74%, with onion prices recording a 108.09% year-on-year increase

image Prefer on Google
Retail Inflation Crosses 5%, Food Inflation Hits 7.74%: What Became Costlier In September
Retail Inflation Crosses 5%, Food Inflation Hits 7.74%: What Became Costlier In September File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August.

  • Food inflation climbed to 7.74%, with onion prices surging 108.09% year-on-year.

  • Rural inflation reached 6.08%, exceeding urban inflation of 4.88% in September.

India’s retail inflation accelerated in September, driven by rising food prices and higher costs across several consumption categories, putting additional pressure on household budgets. The increase in consumer prices was more pronounced in rural areas, where both overall and food inflation remained higher than in urban areas.

According to data released on Monday, October 12, retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 5.54% in September 2026 from 4.83% in August. Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), increased to 7.74% from 5.97% during the same period.

The latest retail inflation figure was also higher than the 4.42% forecast by the PHDCCI PriceNexus Engine (PPNE), according to the industry body.

RBI Ends Rate-cut Era: Repo Rate Raised To 5.5% As Inflation Risks Rise

By Outlook Business Team

Rural Inflation Higher Than Urban Rate

Rural CPI inflation increased to 6.08% in September from 5.24% in August, while urban inflation rose to 4.88% from 4.31%. Rural food inflation climbed to 8.06% from 6.17% in August. In urban areas, food inflation increased to 7.18% from 5.64%.

According to PHDCCI President Anil Gupta, the acceleration in consumer prices, particularly food inflation, has implications for household purchasing power and consumption expenditure. The higher inflation rates in rural areas also underline the importance of monitoring food prices and their impact on rural household budgets.

Related Content
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh - PTI
A man stands on the beach as he tries to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Representational Photo - Photo: PTI
Why Onion Prices Rise Despite India Producing More Than It Needs - File Photo
India’s Creative Economy To Reach $100 Bn By 2030: Murugan

By Archana Jyoti

Onion Inflation Crosses 100%

Among the major consumption divisions, personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services recorded the highest inflation at 13.75% in September. Restaurants and accommodation services followed at 9.36%, while food and beverages recorded inflation of 7.36%. Transport inflation stood at 5.01%.

At the individual-item level, onion prices recorded year-on-year inflation of 108.09% in September, up from 48.78% in August. Silver jewellery inflation stood at 87.80%, followed by ginger at 62.85%, garlic at 54.62% and lemon at 36.41%.

However, some commodities recorded price declines. Potato prices fell 11.50% year-on-year, while tomato prices declined 8.62%. Motor cars and jeeps recorded a fall of 4.51%, followed by lady’s finger at 4.48% and coconut at 3.99%.

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, Boosting Connectivity, Growth & Sustainable Development

By N.E.W.S. Desk

Uneven Price Pressures Across Categories

Inflation remained comparatively moderate in health at 1.40%, recreation, sport and culture at 2.16%, information and communication at 2.44%, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 2.74%.

PHDCCI SG and CEO Dr Ranjeet Mehta said inflation trends remained uneven across consumption categories, with particularly high increases in selected food commodities, personal care and miscellaneous goods and services, and restaurants and accommodation.

He said a detailed assessment of price pressures, supported by efficient logistics, better market information and coordinated supply-side measures, could help improve price stability while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories