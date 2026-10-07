Puma had been targeted by the Boycott PUMA campaign since 2018, when 215 Palestinian sports teams called on the company to end its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association (IFA). Puma announced in December 2023 that it would not renew the sponsorship, which expired at the end of 2024. Puma said the decision had been made in 2022 as part of its “fewer-bigger-better” strategy and was unrelated to the boycott campaign. BDS, meanwhile, says its five-year campaign helped force Puma to end the sponsorship.