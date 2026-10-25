'If It Was Up To Me...': James Anderson Breaks Silence After Lancashire Contract Snub

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 25 October 2026 9:11 pm

Former England pacer James Anderson broke his silence on the Lancashire snub after the county side decided against offering him a new contract for the upcoming season. Anderson said that if it were up to him, it would not have ended like this.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 25 October 2026 9:11 pm

Former England cricketer James Anderson has not been offered a Lancashire contract despite captaining the team in the last season File Photo