James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing

James Anderson held back tears as he called time on his glittering England career following an innings and 114-run triumph over the West Indies at Lord's. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Anderson claimed three second-innings wickets in his 188th and final Test match to end up with 704 in his 21-year career, third on the all-time list behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Those in attendance at Lord's rose to their feet and applauded the England seamer as he left the field of play for one final time. 

James Anderson takes a wicket in his final Test match for England. - null
James Anderson Retirement: Legend Finishes Test Career With Innings Win - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"I'm a bit overwhelmed, actually. I have been all week. Walking to the ground, taking to the field. The crowd, the players. It has been amazing. It feels really special.

"It is special to win and to contribute as well. I'm happy I got a couple of top-order batters out in the second innings.

"I have been using hayfever as an excuse all week. There's been a few moments when it has been emotional. My daughters ringing the bell, walking out this morning.

"When I ran up to bowl my first ball I was in a daze and had not even thought where I was going to bowl."

Anderson kickstarted England's search for four wickets to ensure the triumph by bowling out Joshua Da Silva (9) having walked out to a guard of honour at Lord's. 

The 41-year-old was almost given the dream send-off but was unable to hold Gudakesh Motie's follow through. 

Instead, it would be Test debutant Gus Atkinson to capture the final wicket, becoming the first England bowler to take a 10-wicket match haul on debut since John Lever in India in 1976. 

"It would have been nice to get that catch. I should have got two hands to it. It was an awkward height and didn't stick. But I'm just happy we got the win," Anderson said.

"I am also buzzing for Gus. He has been around the group for a while now. He has worked really hard and to see him go out there and perform like that is amazing."

With England's bowling in the seemingly capable hands of Atkinson, Anderson will now look forward to a life away from the sport. 

"It is difficult to know. I have never retired before so it is hard to think about how you will feel," Anderson said. 

"It is good that I am sticking with the group all summer. We have a group of talented young bowlers who can have a great career at this level. So this is my job for the rest of the summer.

"At some point I will sit down and reflect on my career I've never really done that you are always thinking about the next series and next game."

