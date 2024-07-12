ENG Vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Scores: England Need Four More Wickets To Win The Match

England's James Anderson celebrates bowling out West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

England's James Anderson celebrates bowling out West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP