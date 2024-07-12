ENG Vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Scores: England Need Four More Wickets To Win The Match

The first Test match between England and West Indies has come to an exciting turn when the hosts need four more wickets to win the match on the third day whereas the visitors are still trailing by 171 runs. James Anderson, who is playing his last Test match of his 21-year-long career, has taken three wickets in the match. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of ENG Vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 actions, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
ENG vs WI, 1st Test - Playing XIs:
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales