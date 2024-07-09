Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match

The ENG vs WI first Test will be played at Lord's from July 10-14. Get the live streaming details here

England's veteran pace bowler James Anderson. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
England and the West Indies, two cricketing giants and biggest rivals are set to clash in the first Test of a three-match series starting this Wednesday, July 10th. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London will play host to this game. (More Cricket News)

The first test will be all about James Anderson. The cricket legend is playing his last ever international match. With a crazy 188 Tests under his belt, he might even break a record linked to the amazing Shane Warne.

Ben Stokes leads a new-look England side for the first Test. Pacer Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith will make their Test debuts, while some senior players who struggled in the last series against India are rested.

On the other hand, West Indies will be led by Kraig Brathwaite. He has a few experienced players returning like Jason Holder and Jayden Seals.

England Playing XIs

England Playing XIs: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

England Vs West Indies Head to Head

In their head-to-head, England and the Windies are very close. Across 163 Tests, England won in 51 matches, while the West Indies emerged victorious 59 times. The remaining 53 encounters have ended in draws.

Live Streaming Details For England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Match

When to watch England Vs West Indies, 1st Test match?

The England Vs West Indies, 1st Test will be played at Lord's from July 10-14 . The game will start on Wednesday, July 10 at 3:30pm IST.

Where to watch England Vs West Indies, 1st Test match in India on TV?

The complete West Indies Tour of England 2024 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD in India.

Where to watch England Vs West Indies, 1st Test match live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 will be available on the SonyLiv and FanCode in India.

Squads

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Zachary McCaskie, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, Jason Holder, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, and Nyeem Young.

