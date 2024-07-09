India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

After a shocking defeat in a low-scoring thriller in the series opener, Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team bounced back in style against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Riding on Abhishek Sharma's 100 and contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (77) and Rinku Singh (48 not out), India posted a massive 234/2 in 20 overs.
In reply, the home team were bundled out for 133 in 18.3 overs, handing a 100 run victory for the Men In Blue.
As the heads roll on to the third T20I, here are the three key player battles to look forward to -
Abhishek Sharma vs Blessing Muzarabani
After a duck in the 1st T20I, Abhishek Sharma snapped back at the critics with a blistering century in the second T20I. The SRH batter was at his very best as his blitzkrieg innings sent the Zimbabwe bowlers in a state of shock. Come the third T20I, ZIM's Blessing Muzarabani will look to avenge the second T20I's rampage as India and Zimbabwe lock horns on July 10, Wednesday.
Rinku Singh vs Luke Jongwe
Despite not playing a single game at the T20 World Cup and then missing out on an opportunity in the 1st T20I, Rinku Singh showed why he is regarded as the best batter in the format with his blistering knock of 48 in the second game. However, Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe will look to make sure that Rinku does not go on a hitting spree yet again at the Harare Sports Club.
Ravi Bishnoi vs Sikandar Raza
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 4/13 in the 1st T20I and then scalped another two wickets in the 2nd T20I. Bishnoi's performance will be on the selectors' minds for the upcoming Sri Lanka series as well. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has been great with the ball but his batting has still not come to the party. Perhaps, the 3rd T20I, one will surely see a great competition between the bat and the ball.
Squads:
India’s squad for the last three T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.