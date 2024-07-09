Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India will lock horns against Zimbabwe in the third T20I in view of taking a series lead. Here are three key player battles that are worth looking out for in the IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I match

Abhishek Sharma hits century, India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I, Harare, BCCI photo
Abhishek Sharma en route his first-ever international century during the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

After a shocking defeat in a low-scoring thriller in the series opener, Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team bounced back in style against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Riding on Abhishek Sharma's 100 and contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (77) and Rinku Singh (48 not out), India posted a massive 234/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, the home team were bundled out for 133 in 18.3 overs, handing a 100 run victory for the Men In Blue.

As the heads roll on to the third T20I, here are the three key player battles to look forward to -

Shubman GIll. - X/@bcci
India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Abhishek Sharma vs Blessing Muzarabani

After a duck in the 1st T20I, Abhishek Sharma snapped back at the critics with a blistering century in the second T20I. The SRH batter was at his very best as his blitzkrieg innings sent the Zimbabwe bowlers in a state of shock. Come the third T20I, ZIM's Blessing Muzarabani will look to avenge the second T20I's rampage as India and Zimbabwe lock horns on July 10, Wednesday.

Rinku Singh vs Luke Jongwe

Despite not playing a single game at the T20 World Cup and then missing out on an opportunity in the 1st T20I, Rinku Singh showed why he is regarded as the best batter in the format with his blistering knock of 48 in the second game. However, Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe will look to make sure that Rinku does not go on a hitting spree yet again at the Harare Sports Club.

Ravi Bishnoi vs Sikandar Raza

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 4/13 in the 1st T20I and then scalped another two wickets in the 2nd T20I. Bishnoi's performance will be on the selectors' minds for the upcoming Sri Lanka series as well. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has been great with the ball but his batting has still not come to the party. Perhaps, the 3rd T20I, one will surely see a great competition between the bat and the ball.

Squads:

India’s squad for the last three T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  4. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
  4. FRA Vs ESP, Euro Semi-Final: Mbappe At '50% Is 100% For Anyone Else', Warns De La Fuente
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  4. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  5. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai
  2. In Modi's First Visit To Russia Since Ukraine War, US' Message For Sovereignty
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  4. Agnipath Scheme Row: How Different Is The Compensation On Death For Agniveers Than For Regular Soldiers?
  5. Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  2. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  3. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  4. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  5. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured