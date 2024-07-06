Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three

Gill also said that he intended to become the permanent opener for the Indian T20I team after the retirement of Rohit and Virat

Shubman Gill, India vs Zimbabwe, BCCI Photo
Shubman GIll. Photo: X/@bcci
info_icon

Shubman Gill, India skipper for the T20I series in Zimbabwe, has revealed India's top three for the opening match of the series. India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour is filled with youngsters and that will reflect in the Gill-led playing XI in the series opener. (More Cricket News)

This is India's first match since their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Three giants of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired after winning the trophy, their first in 13 years.

In the absence of Rohit and Virat, two vacancies have opened up at the top of the playing XI.

Talking at the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill said Abhishek Sharma, himself and Ruturaj Gaikwad will form the top three of the Indian team for the opening T20I against Zimbabwe.

Indian team in Zimbabwe - X/@ZimCricTV
India Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Preview: IPL Stars In Line To Make Debut Under Shubman Gill

BY PTI

"Abhishek Sharma will open with me and Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at No.3," he said.

Gill also said that he intended to become the permanent opener for the Indian T20I team after the retirement of Rohit and Virat.

"I think Rohit Bhai was an opener and Virat Bhai also opened in this World Cup...I have also opened in T20s. So, I think I will want to open in T20Is," he wished.

The series will be Gill's first as India captain. He had earlier replaced Hardik Pandya as the captain of Gujarat Titans ahead of this season. The Titans finished third from last in IPL 2024 under Gill.

Gill was among the four reserves for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup.

In their first T20I series in Zimbabwe since 2016, India have fielded a young squad with several IPL stars getting rewarded for their performance.

India play five T20Is against Zimbabwe in Harare from July 6-14. Zimbabwe are being led by veteran allrounder Sikandar Raza for the series.

