India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match

India are set to clash with Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the series in Harare on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming, squads, T20I head-to-head record and other details of the IND Vs ZIM match

Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare. AP Photo
Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Men In Blue will lock horns with hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the bilateral series at Harare Sports Club in the capital city of Harare on Wednesday. The series is level at 1-1 after the first two matches. (More Cricket News)

The Shubman Gill-led side were stunned by Zimbabwe in the series opener. The hosts handed the world champions a shocking defeat of 13 runs. Indian side were unable to chase a 116-run target.

In the second T20I, Abhishek Sharma smashed a 46-ball century to help India post 234 runs on the board. Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 off 47) and Rinku Singh (48 off 22) also played brilliant unbeaten knocks. India won the second match by a big margin of 100 runs.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who missed the first two matches due to late arrival from Barbados, have joined the squad in Harare and are set to be available for selection in the third match. Interim coach VVS Laxman and captain Shubman Gill will have a good headache in selecting the playing XI for the 3rd T20I.

Abhishek Sharma en route his first-ever international century during the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Friday (July 7, 2024). - X/BCCI
India vs Zimbabwe: T20I Head-to-Head Record

India and Zimbabwe have met each other 10 times in T20 internationals, and India have won seven matches whereas Zimbabwe emerged victorious on three occasions only.

Total Match played - 10

India won - 7

Zimbabwe won - 3

Live streaming details of India's Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024 T20Is:

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe, T20I series in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I games will be broadcast by Sony Sports Network. It will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.

India cricketer Ishan Kishan has struggled to find a spot in the Indian cricket team. - File
Where to live stream the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the IND vs ZIM, T20I series in India will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

IND vs ZIM, Full Squads:

India: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

