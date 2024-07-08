India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said

The likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, who were battling injuries and fitness issues, were not in line for a return to the national team. Southpaw Ishan Kishan was primed to be India's numero uno choice for the wicketkeeping slot ahead the famed duo. (More Cricket News)
The southpaw was even part of the Test squad that toured the West Indies. However, by end of November 2023, Kishan warmed the bench for the T20I series against Australia and then against South Africa, before calling time off for a mental-health break in December 2023.
However, Kishan played the DY Patil tournament early this year and also was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL 2024. But the southpaw lost his Central Contract with the BCCI for not reporting to play domestic cricket despite the apex body making it mandatory for cricketers.
Ahead of the India's tour of Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series, Kishan was ignored whereas the likes of Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma were roped in.
Speaking to Indian Express, the MI batter gave his honest take as to why he is behind in the pecking order across all formats.
“It was heartening to see Rishabh back in action. As far as competition goes, you love challenges and when you compete with all the quality cricketers, it enhances your game. And then when you make it you feel like you have earned it. I know it’s not going to be easy. But I feel competition gives you that feeling of satisfaction. I enjoy it. I don’t take any stress about it,” he said.
However, Kishan said he was optimistic of making a return.“I see myself playing in all three formats. I have done well in T20Is, ODIs and Tests as well. I want to be part of all three formats,” he added.
Despite being ignored for the Zimbabwe series, the left-handed batter could be line for the tour of Sri Lanka later this month, where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.