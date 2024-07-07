Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Ton Levels Series 1-1 - Data Debrief

Abhishek Sharma scored 65 runs against the Zimbabwe spinners, the most for India in a men's T20I, off 28 balls at a strike rate of 232.14 with six sixes and four fours smashes Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma celebrates Sunday's T20I century for India.
info_icon

Abhishek Sharma hammered India's joint third-fastest T20I century as the tourists smashed Zimbabwe with a 100-run victory, levelling the five-match series at 1-1. (Highlights | Scorecard)

India's opening batter fell for a duck in his first T20I international as Zimbabwe triumphed on Saturday, but Abhishek responded with a remarkable 46-ball century a day later at Harare.

Though touring captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for only two, Abhishek set the tone before reaching three figures with three consecutive sixes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad added an unbeaten 77 from just 47 deliveries, while Rinku Singh finished not out with 48 as India posted an imposing 234-2 – the highest score conceded by Zimbabwe in this format.

India captain Shubman Gill (right) wearing the jersey with one star ahead of the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday (July 6). - AP
Wessly Madhevere offered brief Zimbabwe hope with 43, alongside Brian Bennett's nine-ball 26, yet the hosts never looked like chasing a hefty target after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Avesh Khan led the India bowlers with 3-15, cutting through the Zimbabwe batting line-up with help from Mukesh Kumar (3-37) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-11).

Zimbabwe will hope to respond against the T20 World Cup champions when the two sides meet again on Wednesday at the same venue.

Data Debrief: Abhishek seizes opportunity

Only Rohit Sharma's 35-ball century in 2017 and Suryakumar Yadav's 45-ball ton in 2023, both against Sri Lanka, can better Abhishek's blitz in this game as quicker tons for India.

KL Rahul also had a 46-ball hundred against the West Indies in 2016, though this showing of ridiculous hitting proved a rapid rise on the international stage for India's new white-ball opener.

Abhishek scored 65 runs against the Zimbabwe spinners, the most for India in a men's T20I, off 28 balls at a strike rate of 232.14 with six sixes and four fours.

