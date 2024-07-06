Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained

Usually, the number of stars on the jersey is equal to the number of World Cup titles won by the team. In this case, India's two 20-over ICC trophies should be considered, but the team facing Zimbabwe is wearing shirts with just one star. We explain why

AP
India captain Shubman Gill (right) wearing the jersey with one star ahead of the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday (July 6). Photo: AP
info_icon

The jerseys donned by the new-look Indian cricket team currently in action against Zimbabwe have caught many an eye. Above the BCCI logo, there is just one star, while there should be two. What explains this? (Match Blog | Streaming | T20 WC Full Coverage)

How Stars On Jerseys Work

Usually, the number of stars on the jersey is equal to the number of World Cup titles won by the team. In this case, since it is the T20 international kit, India's two 20-over ICC trophies (second one won in the 2024 edition) should be considered.

The triumphant Indian men's cricket team with the T20 World Cup trophy at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (July 4). - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Why Only One Star

The Shubman Gill-led young Indian side is playing the first T20I in Harare. There is no official reason provided for why the jerseys they are wearing have only one star on them, but it is presumably because of the lack of time between the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and the Zimbabwe tour.

India won the trophy late on June 29, and the squad for the Zimbabwe tour left on July 2. Hence there was likely not enough time to get the jerseys re-designed, printed and handed over to the young brigade.

However, we might see the team wearing a fresh jersey with two stars later on in the tour, or in the subsequent series.

Meanwhile, speaking of the match itself, India restricted Zimbabwe to a modest total of 115 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs after Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, with four wickets for just 13 runs to his name.

India have handed T20I debuts to Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Dhruv Jurel in this game.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

