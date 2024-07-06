Cricket

IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened

India failed to chase a modest target of 116 runs against Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare on Saturday. Captain Shubman Gill (31 off 29 balls) and Washington Sundar (27 off 34 balls) were the highest scorers of India. Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza took three wickets each as Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the series. Catch the highlights of the IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I match, here