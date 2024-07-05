India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM

A young Indian team, captained by Shubman Gill, will take on Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the five-match series. The series will start on Saturday, July 6th at the Harare Sports Club. (More Cricket News)
With Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach concluding after the T20 World Cup, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief, VVS Laxman, will step in to lead a young Indian team for the opening T20I against Zimbabwe.
To allow the T20 World Cup heroes to participate in victory celebrations back home, the BCCI has brought in some fresh faces for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe. Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana will join the squad, replacing Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The squad reflects the impressive performances in IPL 2024, with the inclusion of in-form batsmen Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma. Their outstanding IPL season made their selection a natural choice.
India vs Zimbabwe: T20I Head to Head Record
Team India boasts a dominant record against Zimbabwe in T20Is. They've won in 6 out of the 8 encounters played so far, with Zimbabwe only managing to win 2.
Here are the live streaming details for the 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe
When to watch India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, July 6th at the Harare Sports Club at 4:30PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I?
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Vs Zimbabwe, T20I series in India?
Sony Sports Network will broadcast the India vs Zimbabwe matches on TV. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.
Live Streaming: The live streaming of the IND vs ZIM, T20I series in India will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.
Squads
India: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.
First Two T20Is: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.