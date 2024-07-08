Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred

Abhishek described his journey with Gill as “beautiful”, which started from the under-12 category

Abhishek Sharma hits century, India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I, Harare, BCCI photo
Abhishek Sharma en route his first-ever international century during the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Friday (July 7, 2024). Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

After blitzing a 47-ball century, Abhishek Sharma said he used the bat of his childhood friend, and now his captain here, Shubman Gill in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, and the opener termed it as a lucky charm in a “pressure game” for him. (More Cricket News)

After getting dismissed for naught in the first match on Saturday, Abhishek, a day after, hammered seven fours and eight sixes in his even hundred, laying the foundation for India’s comprehensive 100-run win.

Abhishek described his journey with Gill as “beautiful”, which started from the under-12 category.

“It has been quite beautiful, starting as kids of 11-12 years. Yeah, we are playing together from Under-12. When I was selected for the country, the first call I received was from Shubman,” said Abhishek in the post-match press meet.

Abhishek said playing with Gill’s bat has been a practice that he follows from the age-group cricket.

“Today, I played with his bat, so special thanks to the bat. It happened from the under-12 days, as whenever I play a pressure game I ask him for a bat.

“It had happened in the IPL as well. Today was no exception as it went well as it usually happens,” said Abhishek.

The left-hander also thanked former India batter Yuvraj Singh and his own father for the fearless cricket that he was able to play now.

“Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) has made a big contribution. I don’t consider myself as sixer-king or something like that. Special thanks to my dad for allowing me to play lofted shots.

“Generally, coaches don’t allow a young batter to hit lofted shots. But my dad always said if you wanted to play a lofted shot then it should go out of the ground. So, I wanted to follow that,” he elaborated.

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century in the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Sunday (July 7, 2024). - AP Photo
IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Ton-Up Abhishek Sharma Powers India's Thumping 100-Run Riposte

BY Outlook Sports Desk

So, was there pressure on him ahead of his T20I international debut, which he made in the first game here on Saturday?

“I think the IPL plays a big role in this (handling pressure). We did not feel much pressure when we came here to represent the country as debutants.

“Unfortunately, we didn't start well in the first match. But my mindset and approach were pretty much similar – to show the right intent.”

The 23-year-old was ousted in the opening over itself for a four-ball duck in the first match. But for Abhishek, it was not enough to transform his mindset or approach.

“This is my game and I will go for the shot from the first ball if it’s there in my slot. If it’s my day then it works out, and if it does not, then I don’t mind. I practice a lot for this mindset,” he said.

However, Abhishek said he implemented his gameplan much better in the second match.

“Of course, my execution was better today than yesterday. I was just calculating the risk that I should take in the first over, or whether to play according to the merit of the ball.

“Whenever I get boundaries or sixes in the first few balls then I believe that it’s my day,” he signed off.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Batting Sensation Ishan Kishan Gives Honest Reaction For His Snub
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred
  3. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  4. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Speaks On Maiden Ton - 'Always Believe In My Hitting Abililty'
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: ENG's Bukayo Saka Penalty Compared To Stuart Pearce's Moment Of Redemption By Emotional Gary Lineker
  3. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  4. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  5. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  2. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  4. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi's 2-day Russia Visit Starts Today; Kremlin Says Agenda To Be ‘Extensive, If Not Overbusy’
  2. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET Exam Irregularities, Re-Test Today
  3. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin; Far Right Suffers Surprise Blow In France Elections
  4. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  5. Rath Yatra: Stampede-like Situation Kills 1, Injures Many In Odisha's Puri
Entertainment News
  1. Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral
  2. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  3. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  4. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  5. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin; Far Right Suffers Surprise Blow In France Elections
  2. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  3. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  4. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  5. France Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years At Runoff Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Batting Sensation Ishan Kishan Gives Honest Reaction For His Snub
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET Exam Irregularities, Re-Test Today
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin; Far Right Suffers Surprise Blow In France Elections