IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill Opts To Bat First At Harare; Check Playing XIs

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Get all the live updates and scores as Shubman Gill's Team India look to gain a series lead in the third T20I over Sikandar Raza's men at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Tejas Rane
10 July 2024
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza (left) clean bowls his opposite number, India's Shubman Gill during the 1st T20I in Harare on Saturday (July 6, 2024). AP/Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Match Prediction

Who will win today's match between Zimbabwe and India in the third T20I?

Players shake hands at the end of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare. - AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview

BY Jagdish Yadav

ICYMI: Gautam Gambhir Was Appointed As IND's New Head Coach

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the new head coach of Team India as the former India opener replaces Rahul Dravid in the hotseat.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Key Battles In This Tie

India take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I which will be played today, July 10 at the Harare Sports Club. The first two games have been a great watch for any cricket enthusiast.

Get to know which key battle will dominate the 3rd T20I match, that will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Blog

Shubman Gill-led Team India will look to take a series lead when they face hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20I in Harare on Wednesday, July 10.

After a demoralizing defeat in the first T20I, the reigning World Champions came roaring back in the second T20I with a 100-run victory over Sikandar Raza's side. Led by Abhishek Sharma's resounding hundred and some handy knocks from Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad, India posted a mammoth 234/2/

However, the management could ring in some changes with the likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube likely to be drafted in post their T20 WC excursions. (Scorecard | Streaming)

