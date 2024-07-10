IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill Opts To Bat First At Harare; Check Playing XIs

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Match Prediction
Who will win today's match between Zimbabwe and India in the third T20I?
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi
India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 Live Score: Key Battles In This Tie
India take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I which will be played today, July 10 at the Harare Sports Club. The first two games have been a great watch for any cricket enthusiast.
Get to know which key battle will dominate the 3rd T20I match, that will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Blog
Shubman Gill-led Team India will look to take a series lead when they face hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20I in Harare on Wednesday, July 10.
After a demoralizing defeat in the first T20I, the reigning World Champions came roaring back in the second T20I with a 100-run victory over Sikandar Raza's side. Led by Abhishek Sharma's resounding hundred and some handy knocks from Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad, India posted a mammoth 234/2/