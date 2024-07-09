Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview

India and Zimbabwe will clash in the third T20I of the ongoing bilateral series at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. Here are the match predictions, fantasy XI, stats preview, and weather report for the IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I match

Players shake hands at the end of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare. AP Photo
Players shake hands at the end of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
info_icon

The Indian cricket team will challenge the hosts Zimbabwe for the third T20I match of the ongoing bilateral series at the Harare Sports Club in the capital city of Harare on Wednesday. The winner will take a lead in the five-match series. (More Cricket News)

The Shubman Gill-led young side suffered a shocking defeat in the series opener when the hosts stopped them to 102 runs after setting a target of 116 runs. In the next match, the same Indian outfit mounted 234 runs on the board after opting to bat first.

Playing just his second T20 international match, Abhishek Sharma smashed a 46-ball ton to help India post the biggest total on Zimbabwean soil in the T20Is. Rinku Singh (48) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (77) also played crucial unbeaten knocks.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson have joined the squad after missing the first two matches due to their late arrival from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Their replacements for the first two matches namely, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma, and Sai Sudharsan have been sent home.

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century in the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Sunday (July 7, 2024). - AP/Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi
India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?

BY PTI

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Full Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi, Tadiwanashe Marumani

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

India's Abhishek Sharma bats during IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I in Harare. - AP/Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi
India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

IND vs ZIM, Head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Zimbabwe have played against each other 10 times in the shortest format and India have won seven matches, whereas Zimbabwe have won only three matches.

Total Match Played - 10

India Won - 7

Zimbabwe Won - 3

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Weather Report

According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club will be around 26 degrees Celsius, and the conditions will be favorable for the cricket match. There is a zero percent chance of rain, and the full match will be played as per the scheduled timings.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Match Prediction

India and Zimbabwe are at level after two matches but with the inclusion of three players in the squad, the Indian team will boast confidence and there are high chances of them winning the third match with ease. India have a 78% chance of winning as compared to Zimbabwe's 22%.

