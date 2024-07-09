India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century in the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century in the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi