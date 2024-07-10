Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs

India lost the first T20I match to Zimbabwe by 13 runs but then bounced back in the second game and clinched victory by massive 100 runs. Here's the toss update for the third match

Shubman Gill India vs Zimbabwe 3rd t20I toss X | Zimbabwe cricket
Shubman Gill at India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I toss Photo: X | Zimbabwe Cricket
info_icon

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss against Zimbawe skipper Sikandar Raza at the Harare Sports Club, and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I match today (Wednesday, July 10). ( Match Blog | Streaming)

After winning the toss, Gill said, "We'll bat first. Hopefully the moisture will help us. We've got the WC back, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are in. So is Khaleel, Mukesh rests for this one. We feel we have a balanced side."

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

The Men in Blue have made four changes to their playing eleven in this third T20I match against Zimbabwe as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Khaleel Ahmed from India's T20 World Cup winning squad returned to the side. 

India lost the first T20I match to Zimbabwe by 13 runs but then bounced back in the second game and clinched victory by massive 100 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma Depart As Sikandar Raza Takes Two Wickets At Harare
  2. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics
Football News
  1. ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: 'Proud' Marsch Sets Sights On 2026 World Cup After Deep Run
  2. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Luis De La Fuente Hopeful Freak Alvaro Morata Injury Nothing Serious
  3. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: England Boss Southgate Calls For Fearless Three Lions
  4. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Referee Zwayer 'Not Even Consideration' For Southgate
  5. ARG 2-0 CAN: Lionel Messi Enjoying 'Last Battles' As Albiceleste Reach Copa America Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: High Court Orders Opening Of Shambhu Border Within 7 Days
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections
  3. SC Judge Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Considering Review Pleas On Same-Sex Marriage
  4. Day In Pics: July 10, 2024
  5. MP: After Death Of 6 Kids, Boy Goes Missing From Indore Ashram; Management Alleges Abduction
Entertainment News
  1. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  2. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  4. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  5. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row