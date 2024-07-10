IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss against Zimbawe skipper Sikandar Raza at the Harare Sports Club, and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I match today (Wednesday, July 10). ( Match Blog | Streaming)
After winning the toss, Gill said, "We'll bat first. Hopefully the moisture will help us. We've got the WC back, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are in. So is Khaleel, Mukesh rests for this one. We feel we have a balanced side."
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
The Men in Blue have made four changes to their playing eleven in this third T20I match against Zimbabwe as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Khaleel Ahmed from India's T20 World Cup winning squad returned to the side.
India lost the first T20I match to Zimbabwe by 13 runs but then bounced back in the second game and clinched victory by massive 100 runs.