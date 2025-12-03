Australia Vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live Globally? Check Head-To-Head

Test cricket's biggest rivalry starts again tomorrow as Australia welcome England for the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2025/26 at the Gabba in Brisbabe

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live Globally?
Australia's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jofra Archer on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Summary
Summary of this article

  Australia take on England in the 2nd Ashes Test from Thursday, December 04 onwards

  Will Jacks has replaced injured Mark Wood in England's playing XI for 2nd Test

  Australia are leading the series 1-0 after beating England by 8 wickets in the 1st Test

It’s second Ashes Test time, from 4-8 December 2025 at The Gabba, Brisbane, and the stakes are already high, with Australia leading the series 1-0 after a brutal demolition of England in Perth. The switch to a day-night format under pink ball lights adds a fresh twist: conditions, rhythm and nerves will all be tested under a different pressure cooker.

The memory of the first Test still stings for England. They capitulated twice, batsmen collapsed meekly, and pacers failed to seize the platform. That allowed Australia to chase down 205 inside a single session, powered by a breathtaking 69-ball hundred from Travis Head. The result was over in just two days, the fastest Ashes Test on Australian soil in over a century. England’s “Bazball”-style aggression offered little respite; when things went off the rails, there was no recovery.

But Brisbane offers a chance at redemption, for both sides. For Australia, it’s about reasserting dominance under pink-ball lights, where they historically thrive: The Gabba has never seen England win a Test since 1986.

For England, it’s a do-or-die moment. They’ve tweaked the XI, with Will Jacks replacing the injured fast bowler Mark Wood, an obvious shift: more batting depth, maybe a little spin, and a bid for resilience under lights.

Their aggressive brand of cricket is under microscope, and now needs to balance flair with discipline, especially against a ramped-up Australian pace attack and in conditions that favour bowlers.

Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26: Head-To-Head (Matches)

Matches Played: 362

Australia Wins: 153

England Wins: 112

Drawn: 97

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch? Global Guide

Australia: Channel Seven, 7plus, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands: TNT Sports

India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Jio Hotstar and Star Sports network 

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: Pacific Aus TV

USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam: Cricbuzz

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands (including Tortola), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eustatius, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Suriname, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands: Rush Sports

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (including Zaire), Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Rwanda Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Dijibouti and South Sudan: SuperSport

Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming Details: When To Watch?

Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes 2025/26 Test will start from 9:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 04 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia Vs England 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26: Squads

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser

Published At:
