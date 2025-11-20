Australia Vs England 1st Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live Globally? Check Head-To-Head

Test cricket's biggest rivalry starts tomorrow as Australia welcome England for the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 at the Optus Stadium in Perth

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia Confirm Playing XI For First Ashes Test In Perth – Check Whos In And Whos Out
The Ashes Urn File Photo
Summary
  • Australia take on England in the 1st Ashes Test from Friday, November 21 onwards

  • England have a poor record in Australia

  • Visitors haven't got hold of the Urn since the 2015 series

Test cricket's biggest rivalry starts tomorrow as Australia welcome England for the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The visitors haven't won a series at the land down under since 2010/11 and they will be looking to change that this time around.

England captain Ben Stokes is hopeful that his side can history and join some elite English teams from the past, who have claimed the Urn in Australia.

Stokes will be looking to become only the 6th post-war captain to achieve the feat. Andrew Strauss (2010-11), Mike Gatting (1986-87), Mike Brearley (1978-79), Ray Illingworth (1970-71) and Sir Len Hutton (1954-55) are the only Englishmen to lead their sides to series wins in Australia.

However, the odds are all against England, who also haven't got hold of the Urn since the home 2015 series where they won by 3-2. During their previous tour, they were humiliated by 4-0 against Australia, who will be without Pat Cummins for the 1st Test.

In his absence, Steve Smith will lead the charge in what will be his 7th Test match as captain since his full-time role ended after the Newlands ball tampering controversy in 2018.

His average as captain in Tests (68.98) will surely daunt the visitors, who will know that Smith will once again be the talisman for his side. He has also smashed 17 centuries and 14 fifties as the skipper for Australia in 40 red-ball matches.

Also Read: Australia Confirm Playing XI For First Ashes Test In Perth – Check Who's In And Who's Out

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Head-To-Head (Matches)

Matches Played: 361

Australia Wins: 152

England Wins: 112

Drawn: 97

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Head-To-Head (Since 2010/11)

England in Australia, 2010/11: ENG 3-1 AUS (5)

Australia in England, 2013: ENG 3-0 AUS (5)

England in Australia, 2013/14: AUS 5-0 ENG (5)

Australia in England, 2015: ENG 3-2 AUS (5)

England in Australia, 2017/18: AUS 4-0 ENG (5)

Australia in England, 2019: Drawn 2-2 (5)

England in Australia, 2021/22: AUS 4-0 ENG (5)

Australia in England, 2023: Drawn 2-2 (5)

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch? Global Guide

Australia: Channel Seven, 7plus, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands: TNT Sports

India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Jio Hotstar and Star Sports network 

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: Pacific Aus TV

USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam: Cricbuzz

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands (including Tortola), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eustatius, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Suriname, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands: Rush Sports

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (including Zaire), Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Rwanda Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Dijibouti and South Sudan: SuperSport

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming Details: When To Watch?

Day 1 of the 1st Ashes 2025/26 Test will start from 7:50AM (IST) on Friday, November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Squads

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

