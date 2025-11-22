AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Travis Head Stars As Australia Claim Swift Victory Over England In Ashes Opener

Starc took 3-55 in England's second innings to become the first Australian pace bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in a men's Ashes Test since Craig McDermott (11-157) in February 1991. Boland, meanwhile, has a Test bowling average of 12.2 in home Ashes matches, the second best of any player behind only England's George Lohmann (11.7) among those to take at least 10 wickets.