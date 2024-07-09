Cricket

England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the England vs West Indies, 1st Test match to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground. What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
England captain Ben Stokes will be leading his side out at the Lord's cricket ground. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon

The red-ball cricket is back and no better place to begin than the Lord's Cricket Ground in London as the Ben Stokes-led England cricket team take on West Indies in a three-match series starting with the 1st Test at Lord's. (More Cricket News)

'Bazball', who were thumped back in India, will look to start afresh on home conditions against a defiant West Indies side, who come into this contest on the back of a drawn series against the mighty Aussies.

England, who have announced a new squad, will also bid farewell to James Anderson who is all set to play in his final Test at Lord's. West Indies have roped in Jason Holder and Jayden Seales whereas everyone in England will have their first look at Shamar Joseph.

England vs West Indies Head-To-Head Record

As far as the head-to-head contest between these teams in Tests goes, West Indies have a slight edge with 59 wins of the 163 encounters between the sides.

Ben Stokes, Press Conference - File photo
England Have Become A Team That Will Live Forever In People's Memory, Says Test Skipper Ben Stokes

BY PTI

England vs West Indies Squads

England:

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson (first test only), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair.

England vs West Indies 1st Test Weather Report

There is a small chance of rain during on the first day. Expect rains on the third day of the Test match.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Pitch Report

The Lord's track is always known to be a treat for the faster bowlers. Expect this to be another bowler-friendly. With overcast conditions, the pace attack from either sides can have a hey day.

England vs West Indies 1st Test Win Probability

Google has given England 82% chance of winning the Test with 9% of a draw.

