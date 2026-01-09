Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 7 Group D Wrap: Delhi Finish As Toppers; Saurashtra Pip Haryana To Reach Quarters

Delhi will face Vidharbha in the fourth quarterfinal at the Centre of Excellence here on January 13. Saurashtra are the second team to qualify for the knockouts from Elite Group D

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 7 Group D Wrap
Representative Image of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi finish as table toppers in Group D

  • Saurashtra qualify for the quarter-finals along with Delhi

  • Haryana missed out by a whisker

Delhi qualified for the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals as table toppers from Group D following a nine-wicket win over Haryana here on Thursday.

It was a welcome outcome for Delhi who had failed to make the knock-outs of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Delhi will face Vidharbha in the fourth quarterfinal at the Centre of Excellence here on January 13.

The player-of-the-match was old warhorse Ishant Sharma who struck thrice alongside Navdeep Saini and Prince Yadav as Delhi dismissed Haryana for 105 in 25.4 overs.

Delhi gunned down the target in 13.3 overs with Nitish Rana unbeaten on 57 off 39 balls.

Rishabh Pant captained Delhi in the game but he will be missing the knock out game due to national duty.

The other team that qualified from Group D was Saurashtra who defeated Gujarat by 145 runs in Alur.

After posting a mammoth 383 for four, Saurashtra limited Gujarat to 238.

Vishwaraj Jadeja starred for Saurashtra with an 112 off 103 balls at the top of the order.

Prerak Mankad was all guns blazing, smashing 86 off 49 balls. Captain Harvik Desai made 82 off 80 balls.

Related Content
Related Content

Brief Scores

Haryana: 105 all out in 25.4 overs (Ashish Siwach 33; Ishant Sharma 3/17, Navdeep Saini 3/30) lost to Delhi: 107/1 in 13.3 overs (Nitish Rana 57 not out) by nine wickets.

Saurashtra: 383/4 in 50 overs (Vishwaraj Jadeja 112, Harvik Desai 82, Prerak Mankad 86) beat Gujarat: 238 all out in 40 overs (Kshitij Patel 42; Chetan Sakariya 3/42) by 145 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  4. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  5. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World