Cricket

A Tribute To James Anderson: The Unmatched Legacy Of England’s Swing-Bowling Artist

The now 41-year-old Jimmy Anderson made his Test debut with just three List A games for Lancashire under his belt. He retires after a 21-year-long international career glittering with accolades and 704 red-ball wickets

James-Anderson-Retires-England-vs-West-Indies-1st-Test-AP-Photo
England legend James Anderson in action during his farewell Test, against West Indies at Lord's. Photo: AP
info_icon

An ageless gladiator finally walks away into the sunset, 21 years and 704 Test match wickets after he first turned out in an England sweater as debutant number 613 in May 2003. And it’s a pity the West Indies couldn’t give James Anderson a slightly longer swansong, with the match ending in little less than two-and-a-half days. (More Cricket News)

His 188th and final Test match ended almost abruptly, so to say, as he took his last bow at Lord’s, finishing with a three-fer in his final innings.But that could so easily have been yet another five-fer in a long list of such achievements, if another debutant for England aspiring to take his place, did not have other ideas.

James Anderson ended his England career with a resounding victory over the West Indies. - null
James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing

BY Stats Perform

In what looked like a well-executed succession plan, the youngster Gus Atkinson ended up with a remarkable 12 for 106 to get his name on the honours board in the Long Room at Lord’s.

But that didn’t stop Jimmy from picking up a four-wicket match haul in his last Test, as he yet again showcased all the skills that have made his journey to a mind-boggling 704 Test scalps so very special.

James Anderson acknowledges the applause following his farewell at Lord's. Photo: AP
info_icon

England cruised to a very comfortable innings victory against an opposition that didn’t quite look the part and Atkinson had one of the most memorable debuts at Lord’s, since Bob Massie in the 1972 Ashes series when he picked up eight wickets in each innings on his first appearance for Australia.

Incredibly, Massie was destined to play only five more times in Test cricket! A story of truncated Test careers after a dazzling 16-wicket debut that was nearly replicated by Narendra Hirwani of India in later years.

So it’s early days yet and Atkinson’s fantastic start is just the beginning for him. He would do well at this stage to go over and have a long chat with Jimmy Anderson on longevity for fast bowlers and everything that goes behind it - the work ethic, the blood sweat and tears, the determination and heartbreak. Someone who came into the England team when Atkinson wasn’t even born, after just three List A games for Lancashire.

And there he was, the grizzled veteran passing on the baton to the fresh-faced youngster, coming into the England side as cap no 714, a small matter of 101 debutants between them over a 21-year period.

What a testament to the monk-like commitment and determination of the great man!

But this was Jimmy Anderson’s moment, as he reluctantly said goodbye at the biggest stage in world cricket. He had scalped a 7 for 35 against Nottinghamshire in the County championship just last week, and has taken his total number of first-class wickets to what would probably be a never-seen-again tally of 1,126. This mark is unlikely to be breached simply because modern bowlers just don’t bowl that much anymore under the modern load-management guidelines of the sport, to prevent stress injuries.

Yet, as he himself said in an interview, he felt as if he were bowling as well as ever and could have gone on for a year, or two years or more. But sadly, that was not to be and the England team management almost forced him to call time on a glorious career at this Test Match at Lord’s.

James Anderson walks off the field along with his England teammates after the end of Day 1's play, in his final Test against West Indies at Lord's.
info_icon

The MCC awarded him an honorary life membership and he already has a stand named after him at his beloved home ground at Old Trafford.The Pavilion End at Old Trafford is now The James Anderson End in a fitting tribute to one of the greatest exponents of the game.

And while everyone talks about his incredible 704 Test wickets for England, not many remember quite as well that as a batter he holds the world record for the highest tenth-wicket stand in Tests with Joe Root. A record created when they got 198 runs together against India at Nottingham in 2014, before No. 11 Jimmy Anderson finally fell for 81, on the doorstep of what would have been a well-deserved Test century.

England's veteran pace bowler James Anderson. - X/CricCrazyJohns
James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements After Lord's Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

All good things come to an end and it’s now time for Jimmy Anderson to walk away into the shadows as the first Test against West Indies comes to an end, leaving thousands of cricket fans around the world saying farewell to an icon of the game, probably with these iconic words from poet Dylan Thomas:

“Do not go gentle into that good night/ ...Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

And who knows, Jimmy Anderson might continue doing just that.

Go well, legend!

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author. The author is a veteran Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, who has played Ranji Trophy for Services.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Dindigul Dragons, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs DD Match 13
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 5th T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP, Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  3. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
  4. Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai
  5. ‘Quick, Cheap Popularity’: Gwalior Sets Rules For Public Shoots After Woman's Reel Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Nepal: Army Personnel Conducts Rescue Operation After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses
  5. Somalia: At Least 8 Killed In Shootout During Failed Jailbreak In Mogadishu
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final