James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test

England cricket team's leading pace bowler James Anderson will be hanging up his boots post the Lord's Test when the Three Lions welcome the West Indies in first of the 3-match Test series starting Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The 41-year-old, who made his Test debut on the very same venue back in 2003, will bid adieu to cricket in what is his farewell Test match against the West Indies.
Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test matches and recently joined the 700 club, and became the first seam bowler to achieve the feat during England's tour of India back in February-March.
'Jimmy' will take the field for one last time as we take a look at his brilliant figures across all formats -
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best Figures
|Tests
|187
|348
|700
|26.52
|2.79
|7 for 42
|ODIs
|194
|191
|269
|29.22
|4.92
|5 for 23
|T20Is
|19
|19
|18
|30.66
|7.84
|3 for 23
His other achievements include -
In 183 Tests, Anderson has taken a total of 690 wickets at an average of 26.34. His best bowling figures are 7/42. He has taken 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket next to Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (800 wickets) and late Aussie spin great Shane Warne (708 wickets). He is the highest wicket-taker in Tests for his country.
He is the fifth-highest bowler to 500 Test scalps and fourth fastest to 600 Test wickets. Anderson has played the second-highest number of Tests, next to India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (200 matches).
When Is England vs West Indies, 1st Test?
James Anderson's farewell Test will be at Lord's starting July 10, Wednesday.
England squad for first two Tests:
Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Zachary McCaskie, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, Jason Holder, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, and Nyeem Young.