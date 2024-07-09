West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know

The West Indies are in England for a three-game Test series. They'll be head to head on the field for the next few weeks in the classic red-ball cricket. The first Test match of the series is set to begin on July 10 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. (More Cricket News)
Ben Stokes' men haven't played any Test cricket since the tour of India earlier this year, after a break from the red-ball format, Stokes' team is hungry for runs and eager to prove themselves on home ground.
Can they dominate the game or will the Windies spoil the party?
The full Windies squad is in England, some key members of their bowling unit like Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph have finally touched down in London after being delayed by Hurricane Beryl.
While they missed out on warm-up match, their presence adds firepower to the West Indies attack.
England Vs West Indies' Rivalry
England vs West Indies' is one of the biggest cricket rivalries. The first official Test series between the two nations took place in 1928, and since then, it has grown into one of the most anticipated and celebrated series in international cricket.
This rivalry boasts a rich history, stretching back over nine decades. With 163 Tests played across around 37 series, it's the second-most frequent Test match contest after the legendary Ashes (351 Tests).
The early years saw England flexing their muscles at home, while the Windies put up a strong fight against weaker English touring sides.
The Windies, current holders of the prestigious Wisden Trophy thanks to their 2019 series win in the Caribbean, will be looking to defend their title.
This series will add up to the big numbers.
England Vs West Indies Head To Head
In their head-to-head, England and the Windies are very close. Across 163 Tests, England won in 51 matches, while the West Indies emerged victorious 59 times. The remaining 53 encounters have ended in draws.
England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Zachary McCaskie, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, Jason Holder, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, and Nyeem Young.
England Vs West Indies Schedule And Venues
First Test: July 10-14, at Lord's Cricket Ground at 3:30PM IST
Second Test: July 18-22, at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground at 3:30PM IST
Third Test: July 26-30, at Edgbaston Stadium at 3:30PM IST
Live Streaming Details For West Indies' Tour Of England 2024
Where to watch West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 in India on TV?
The live telecast of the West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 in India will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD TV channels in India.
Where to watch West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 live streaming India?
The live streaming of the West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.