IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed Replaces Ben Duckett In Delhi Capitals Squad

Right-arm leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and has picked up 49 international wickets. He will join Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh

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IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed Replaces Ben Duckett In Delhi Capitals Squad
File photo of England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed bowling in the nets
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals sign Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for England compatriot Ben Duckett

  • Duckett had pulled out from IPL 2026 to focus on England career

  • Rehan Ahmed will join DC for INR 75 lakh

Delhi Capitals have signed England's leg-spin bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for compatriot Ben Duckett for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the organisers said on Thursday (April 23).

Duckett had pulled out from the tournament mainly to focus on his international career with England and manage his physical and mental workload. His late withdrawal is likely to earn him a two-year ban from the IPL as per the league rules. Harry Brook is serving a similar ban after withdrawing from his deal, also with the Capitals, before the start of the 2025 edition.

"Delhi Capitals have picked Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of IPL," the IPL said in a statement.

Rehan, a right-arm leg-spinner, has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and has scalped 49 international wickets. He will join DC for INR 75 lakh.

Rehan became the youngest man to play a Test for England when he made his debut at 18 years and 126 days old in Karachi in December 2022. In all, the leggie has played 97 T20 matches so far, claiming 85 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13 and scoring 1071 runs at a strike rate of 125.70.

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Q

Why did Ben Duckett withdraw from IPL 2026?

A

Ben Duckett withdrew from IPL 2026 to focus on his international career with England and manage his physical and mental workload.

Q

Who will replace Ben Duckett in the Delhi Capitals squad?

A

Rehan Ahmed will replace Ben Duckett in the Delhi Capitals squad.

Q

Has Rehan Ahmed played in the IPL before?

A

No, this will be Rehan Ahmed's maiden stint in the IPL.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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