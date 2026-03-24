IPL 2026: Ben Duckett Withdraws From Delhi Capitals, Ban Risk Looms

Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026, leaving Delhi Capitals with a setback. England batter could face potential IPL ban under BCCI rules after late withdrawal

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IPL 2026: Ben Duckett Withdraws From Delhi Capitals, Ban Risk Looms
England vs Australia 5th ODI: England's Ben Duckett in action | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to prioritise England commitments

  • Delhi Capitals face late setback with top-order plans disrupted

  • Withdrawal could lead to potential IPL ban, similar to Harry Brook precedent

Just days before IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals have been dealt a late setback with one of their overseas picks opting out of the tournament. The decision comes at a crucial time, forcing the franchise to rethink combinations ahead of the new season.

England batter Ben Duckett has withdrawn from IPL 2026, informing Delhi Capitals of his decision shortly before the tournament begins. The left-hander, who was set to make his IPL debut this season, has chosen to step away in order to focus on his international career with England.

Duckett made it clear that the call wasn’t taken lightly, especially given the opportunity to play in the IPL. “Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket,” he told Telegraph Sport, explaining the reasoning behind his withdrawal.

The 31-year-old also issued an apology to his franchise and fans for the timing of the decision. “I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone in Delhi. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause,” Duckett added.

Reports suggest that Duckett has been keen to reset and prioritise his place in England’s setup after a challenging run across formats, making the IPL sacrifice part of a longer-term plan.

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Potential IPL ban and Harry Brook precedent

Duckett’s withdrawal could carry consequences beyond just this season. Under IPL regulations, overseas players who pull out after being picked at the auction without valid reasons risk being banned for up to two seasons from both the tournament and future auctions.

This situation draws parallels with Harry Brook, who also withdrew from the IPL in the past to prioritise international cricket. His decision had similarly put him at risk of a ban under the same rules, highlighting how franchises and the BCCI are tightening regulations around late withdrawals.

Also Check: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Delhi Capitals Preview

“I don’t know if I’m potentially saying goodbye to the IPL… but I’ve thought a lot about this, and know it’s the right decision for my career,” Duckett said, hinting that his IPL future remains uncertain.

Late withdrawal leaves Delhi Capitals with selection headache

Duckett’s exit comes just days before the start of IPL 2026, leaving Delhi Capitals with limited time to find a replacement. The franchise had picked him at the auction with the intention of strengthening their top order, particularly as an aggressive opening option.

His absence now adds to the uncertainty around DC’s batting combinations, with other options likely to be considered at the top of the order. The timing of the withdrawal also raises questions around availability rules, as players pulling out after being picked at the auction could face sanctions or future restrictions.

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