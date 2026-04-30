Burnley And Scott Parker Part Ways After Relegation To Championship

Burnley confirmed the departure of coach Scott Parker after relegation was sealed, ending his two-year spell that included promotion with a 33-match unbeaten run

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Scott Parker leaves Burnley mutual consent after relegation updates
Burnley manager Scott Parker reacts after the Premier League soccer match against Manchester City, Wednesday, April 22 2026, in Burnley, England. | Photo: PA/Nick Potts via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Burnley announced that Scott Parker has left his role as head coach by mutual agreement

  • This decision follows the club’s relegation from the Premier League to Championship

  • Parker guided Burnley to promotion last season, overseeing a remarkable 33-game unbeaten run

Scott Parker has left his role as Burnley coach, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Parker’s departure came after relegation was confirmed last week after defeat to Manchester City. Burnley said the decision was mutual.

“He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club,” it said in a statement.

Parker led Burnley to promotion to the Premier League last season with an unbeaten run of 33 matches after replacing former manager Vincent Kompany. He was previously in charge of Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugges.

“It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years. I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction,” Parker said.

Burnley had begun finding a new coach and assistant Mike Jackson would be interim for the last four games in the league.

Burnley was second to last in the 20-team division, having won four and lost 22 games. Burnley was eliminated from the FA Cup by third-tier Mansfield in February.

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