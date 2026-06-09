FIFA World Cup 2026: Wonderful Football Phrases Fans Will Bring To The Quadrennial Tournament

This is nothing to do with a journey to the stadium. Instead, you’re likely to hear this when a big underdog comes up against a top team at the World Cup. If an inferior team — or maybe one which has had a player sent off — shows no attacking intent and plays ultra-defensively to stop its opponent scoring, it is said to be “parking the bus” in front of its goal. The phrase came into soccer’s wider vernacular after Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese coaching great, complained while managing Chelsea in 2004 that Premier League rival Tottenham "might as well have put the team bus in front of their goal.”