Burnley 0-1 Man City, EPL: Haaland Nets Winner To Down Clarets
Manchester City completed its ominous, late-season rise to the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Erling Haaland’s early goal on Wednesday, ending Arsenal’s 200-day stay in first place. The result condemned American-owned Burnley to relegation after one season back in the top flight. Haaland ran onto Jeremy Doku’s pass to convert a deft finish in the fifth minute for his league-high 24th goal of the campaign, which allowed City to back up its 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday that, for many, turned Pep Guardiola’s team into the title favorite.
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