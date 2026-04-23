Burnley 0-1 Man City, EPL: Haaland Nets Winner To Down Clarets

Manchester City completed its ominous, late-season rise to the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Erling Haaland’s early goal on Wednesday, ending Arsenal’s 200-day stay in first place. The result condemned American-owned Burnley to relegation after one season back in the top flight. Haaland ran onto Jeremy Doku’s pass to convert a deft finish in the fifth minute for his league-high 24th goal of the campaign, which allowed City to back up its 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday that, for many, turned Pep Guardiola’s team into the title favorite.

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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland walk off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Quilindschy Hartman
Burnley's Quilindschy Hartman tackles Manchester City's Savinho during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Nico OReilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, left, and Burnley's Josh Laurent fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki hits the post during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Marc Guehi
Manchester City's Marc Guehi, left, and Burnley's Josh Laurent fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Nico OReilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly passes the ball in front of Burnley's James Ward-Prowse during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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