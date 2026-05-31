GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Orange Cap Leaderboard After Gujarat Titans’ Early Collapse

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered the IPL 2026 final at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard with 776 runs
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill (722 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (710 runs) were both dismissed cheaply in the IPL 2026 final
Gill fell for 10 off eight balls, while Sudharsan managed 12 off 12, leaving Sooryavanshi clear at the top
When Gujarat Titans took to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, there were personal accolades on the line along with the Indian Premier League trophy.
Boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard at the start of the final, and is likely to finish the night as the league’s top run-scorer this season.
The Rajasthan Royals batter scored back-to-back 90+ scores for his team in the knockouts, taking him to 776 runs in 16 innings. Shubman Gill, who led GT to a seven-wicket victory over RR in the Qualifier 2 with a brilliant century, was second with 722 runs. His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, was third with 710 runs, keeping both GT batters in the running for the Orange Cap.
However, during the IPL 2026 final, both GT openers were dismissed for meagre returns. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 runs off eight balls, while Sudharsan was dismissed for a run-a-ball 12. As a result, Sooryavanshi remained at the top of the run-scorers list.
The only batter with a remote chance of taking over Sooryavanshi’s lead is RCB’s Virat Kohli, with the veteran batter scoring 600 runs in 15 innings. However, to finish at the top, Kohli will need to score 176 runs tonight, which would be one more than Chris Gayle’s record for the highest individual IPL score of 175.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Season To Remember
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had an unreal season in IPL 2026. The youngster has scored 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30. Along the way, he has hit 63 sixes, breaking Gayle’s record for the most sixes in an IPL innings.
Including a scintillating century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has registered four 90+ knocks for RR. He has scored three of the five fastest fifties in IPL 2026 and four of the eight fastest hundreds this season.