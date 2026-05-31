GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Orange Cap Leaderboard After Gujarat Titans’ Early Collapse

The Rajasthan Royals batter scored back-to-back 90+ scores for his team in the knockouts, taking him to 776 runs in 16 innings. Shubman Gill, who led GT to a seven-wicket victory over RR in the Qualifier 2 with a brilliant century, was second with 722 runs. His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, was third with 710 runs, keeping both GT batters in the running for the Orange Cap.