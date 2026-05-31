GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Orange Cap Leaderboard After Gujarat Titans’ Early Collapse

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Rajasthan Royals’ teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains the Orange Cap leader after Gujarat Titans’ openers faltered in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 final Vaibhav Sooryavanshi orange cap leaderboard
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered the IPL 2026 final at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard with 776 runs

  • Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill (722 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (710 runs) were both dismissed cheaply in the IPL 2026 final

  • Gill fell for 10 off eight balls, while Sudharsan managed 12 off 12, leaving Sooryavanshi clear at the top

When Gujarat Titans took to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, there were personal accolades on the line along with the Indian Premier League trophy.

Boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard at the start of the final, and is likely to finish the night as the league’s top run-scorer this season.

The Rajasthan Royals batter scored back-to-back 90+ scores for his team in the knockouts, taking him to 776 runs in 16 innings. Shubman Gill, who led GT to a seven-wicket victory over RR in the Qualifier 2 with a brilliant century, was second with 722 runs. His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, was third with 710 runs, keeping both GT batters in the running for the Orange Cap.

However, during the IPL 2026 final, both GT openers were dismissed for meagre returns. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 runs off eight balls, while Sudharsan was dismissed for a run-a-ball 12. As a result, Sooryavanshi remained at the top of the run-scorers list.

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looks after hiting a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh. - AP Photo
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag consoles his teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Chandigarh. - AP Photo
A team medic checks Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after a ball hits Sooryavanshi's helmet during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 97 To Climb Orange Cap Table; Bhuvneshwar Retains Purple Cap - X/StarSportsIndia

The only batter with a remote chance of taking over Sooryavanshi’s lead is RCB’s Virat Kohli, with the veteran batter scoring 600 runs in 15 innings. However, to finish at the top, Kohli will need to score 176 runs tonight, which would be one more than Chris Gayle’s record for the highest individual IPL score of 175.

Also Read: GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final Live Score

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Season To Remember

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had an unreal season in IPL 2026. The youngster has scored 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30. Along the way, he has hit 63 sixes, breaking Gayle’s record for the most sixes in an IPL innings.

Including a scintillating century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has registered four 90+ knocks for RR. He has scored three of the five fastest fifties in IPL 2026 and four of the eight fastest hundreds this season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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