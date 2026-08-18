Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Expunges Karunanidhi Remarks, Stresses House Rules

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar expunged Law Minister R. Nirmalkumar’s remarks about late DMK leader K. Karunanidhi.
The Speaker stressed that members must stick to the issue under discussion during calling-attention motions.
The move came a day after CM C Joseph Vijay apologised over another Karunanidhi reference.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar on Tuesday August 18, 2026, ordered the removal of remarks made by Law Minister R. Nirmalkumar about late Chief Minister and DMK leader K. Karunanidhi, stressing that members must stick to the subject being discussed during a special calling-attention motion.
Responding to Nirmalkumar, who was speaking on a motion concerning the killing of three Tamils in Karnataka, Prabhakar said references unrelated to the matter before the House would not be permitted.
“I do not know whose attention you seek to draw through your remarks. I cannot allow anything that is not directly related to the issue. You can certainly refer to similar incidents associated with the subject being discussed,” he said.
The Speaker also clarified that under Rule 55 of the Assembly Rules, only the member who had given notice for a special calling-attention motion would be allowed to speak on it.
Prabhakar further asked members to remain seated when a party whip stood to address the House or when the Speaker was speaking.
“The post of whip has been created to ensure cordiality between the Speaker and members of the House,” he said.
Assembly Row
A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay apologised on the Assembly floor after Forest Minister R V Ranjith Kumar referred to former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi without using the customary “Kalaignar” honorific.
The reference triggered protests from DMK legislators during a debate on the demands for grants for the Health and Revenue departments. Kumar was speaking about alleged cash-for-votes practices in earlier elections and referred to the “Thirumangalam formula”. He also claimed voters in his Kancheepuram constituency had received up to ₹1,500 per vote during previous elections.
While discussing election strategies, Kumar referred to Karunanidhi only by his name. DMK members objected to the manner in which the late leader was addressed, with former minister KKSSR Ramachandran leading the protests.
Vijay intervened while Kumar was speaking and said Karunanidhi should not have been referred to in that manner. “I apologise on his behalf,” the Chief Minister said.